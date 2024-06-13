The Hollywood Unlocked Impact Awards is turning heads after folks learned that beleaguered actor Jonathan Majors will be bestowed the Perseverance Award

According to the press release obtained by Entertainment Weekly, the special award is “given to an individual who has shown that no matter what adversity they face, they will continue to aspire to inspire.”

Fans looked askance at this choice because this award comes about six months after the embattled entertainer was convicted of domestic abuse and harassment against his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari.

The Manhattan criminal court judge ordered the 34-year-old Creed III star to undergo a 52-week domestic violence intervention program instead of jail time. The judge also told Majors to continue with his mental health counseling.

The Impact Awards will be hosted by Girls Trip star Tiffany Haddish and held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. Others who are scheduled to be recognized include Cardi B, who will receive the Inspiration Award, rapper Fat Joe, who earned the Culture Award, and famed designer Christian Louboutin, who is being honored with the Innovator Award.

Majors’ meteoric career deflated as soon as the mercurial actor was found guilty by a New York jury for inflicting injuries and mental tumult on the dancer-girlfriend that he met on the set of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Following the verdict, Majors was dismissed from the highly coveted antagonist role within the Marvel Cinematic Universe and he was subsequently cast into unofficial Hollywood exile.