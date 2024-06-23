Embattled actor Jonathan Majors was overcome with emotion when he accepted the Perseverance Award at the Hollywood Unlocked Awards in Beverly Hills on Saturday.

Majors has had to persevere through an infamous domestic violence arrest and trial in 2023 where he was found guilty of assaulting and harassing his former girlfriend Grace Jabbari. His once-promising career has since gone up in flames. He has been renounced by Disney, disowned by the Marvel Cinematic Universe and has been relegated to what amounts to Hollywood exile.

This is why Majors nearly collapsed in the arms of renowned life coach Iyanla Vanzant who presented him with the award. Just before he came onstage, Vanzant told the audience “As a woman who spent nine years in an abusive marriage, I am both humbled and honored to present this award, the Perseverance Award, to my brother Jonathan Majors.”

After a few moments to collect himself, the Creed III star finally addressed the audience about his turbulent 2023.

“As a Black man in the criminal justice system, I felt anger, I felt sadness, hurt, surprise. When they snatched me up out of my apartment in handcuffs, I didn’t feel like all that,” the actor said, according to Entertainment Tonight. “I didn’t feel like Jonathan Majors, Mr. Creed, Mr. Kang; I felt like a little scared, weak boy, despite the support and evidence that was in my favor, I knew shit was bad. And it was bad because of who I was and what I am. This is what happens to Black people all too often.”

Majors also thanked girlfriend and fellow actor Meagan Good who wiped away tears as the actor told her, “I love you, I love you beyond all limit, with all my strength, with all my heart I love you.”

He closed by saying, “I receive this award not just as an acknowledgment that I have persevered, but as a command to be there for others and help them when and if their trials come. Perseverance rests on the shoulders of many; I command myself to be shoulders to our community, to my queen, to our industry, to our culture. And just to Ella, my baby girl, we’re gonna be alright, your father loves you. I love y’all, I thank you for this. To be in this room with these great entertainers, these great Black artists, woo. Ain’t no place like home.”