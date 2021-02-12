 Skip to content

Viewers react to Zendaya and John David Washington’s new film ‘Malcolm & Marie’

By Terry Shropshire | February 12, 2021 |

John David Washington (Photo credit: Bang Media)

Fans of John David Washington and Zendaya found the Netflix film Malcolm & Marie shocking and disturbing with the emotional volatility and toxicity oozing from the two onscreen lovers.

The movie delves into the lives of a filmmaker and his girlfriend, who return home after his triumphant movie premiere. But instead of reveling in each other’s company, Malcolm and Marie eviscerate each other based upon feelings of insecurity, resentment, jealousy and anger.

In particular, Marie, played by Zendaya, performs invasive surgery on Malcolm’s psyche in a biting and uncomfortable film written and directed by “Euphoria” creator Sam Levinson. According to the multiplicity of responses on Twitter, many viewers believe the film cut too close to home and triggered ill feelings from their own relationships that somehow turned sour.

Many others, however, found the film enjoyable, even if the material was unsettling because of its uncompromising commitment to the truth about how so many romances suddenly implode or slowly dissolve into chaos.

Check out a trailer from the film and then read a sampling of the comments below.



