Viewers react to Zendaya and John David Washington’s new film ‘Malcolm & Marie’

Fans of John David Washington and Zendaya found the Netflix film Malcolm & Marie shocking and disturbing with the emotional volatility and toxicity oozing from the two onscreen lovers.

The movie delves into the lives of a filmmaker and his girlfriend, who return home after his triumphant movie premiere. But instead of reveling in each other’s company, Malcolm and Marie eviscerate each other based upon feelings of insecurity, resentment, jealousy and anger.

In particular, Marie, played by Zendaya, performs invasive surgery on Malcolm’s psyche in a biting and uncomfortable film written and directed by “Euphoria” creator Sam Levinson. According to the multiplicity of responses on Twitter, many viewers believe the film cut too close to home and triggered ill feelings from their own relationships that somehow turned sour.

Marie only needed 30 seconds to emotionally eviscerate Malcolm pic.twitter.com/VZlVbWDnD9 — Netflix (@netflix) February 10, 2021

Many others, however, found the film enjoyable, even if the material was unsettling because of its uncompromising commitment to the truth about how so many romances suddenly implode or slowly dissolve into chaos.

Check out a trailer from the film and then read a sampling of the comments below.

malcolm & marie… it was chaotic. it showed how narcissism and power rules over love/compromise in toxic relationships, how most fights are drawn out and become brutal over simply wanting to feel appreciated and how with every reason to leave, we use love as a reason to stay. — hey riss (@skurtskurtt) February 7, 2021

I liked Malcolm & Marie. — Kevín (@KevOnStage) February 9, 2021

Malcolm & Marie was probably thee most raw & toxic movie I’ve watched in a long time….. and some how it was so artistically beautiful and poetic. I Loved It ❤️🖤 #MalcolmAndMarie pic.twitter.com/MLQMFYqrCZ — Temptress (@temptress119) February 9, 2021

Malcolm & Marie needed a trigger warning 😭😭😭😭 — 𝗔𝗦𝗛 “𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗗𝗢𝗡” 𝗟𝗘Ó𝗡 📿 (@TheAshLeon) February 8, 2021

Malcolm & Marie is exhausting to watch but it’s real. It made me reflect on some toxic tendencies that I’m working on eliminating 🙃 — Neka Bee ✨ (@__ThatsNekaTho) February 9, 2021