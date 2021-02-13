Lil Uzi Vert reveals reason he put $24M diamond in his forehead (video)

Lil Uzi Vert has finally spoken about the $24 million diamond he had placed in his forehead and explained that it wasn’t a spontaneous decision. The Philly rapper recently checked in with Fat Joe on the New York rapper’s podcast “The Fat Joe Show” and revealed that he initially planned to get a ring before thinking about his newest piercing.

“I’m keeping it real. We was going to put it in a ring. But I’m Lil Uzi. I’m turnt up. So $24 million on a ring is the stupidest idea because I’m gonna look down and that ring ain’t gon’ be there. I know me. I wake up in odd places and different sceneries,” Lil Uzi Vert explained to Don Cartagena.

The “Money Longer” rapper also confessed that close friends and family tried to talk him out of purchasing the extravagant gem when he confided that he was planning the surgical procedure. As previously reported, the piercing was created by New York-based jewelers Eliantte & Co., who made sure the rapper had received consultation before accepting his money.

“Don’t think it was just a ‘come on, let’s go get his money,’” Uzi explained. “No, bro, they argued me down. It’s almost insane to the average person, or to any person.”

The “XO Tour Llif3” creator also confessed to Fat Joe that folks are too concerned about his personal decisions and he’s used to the negative comments.

“It’s only a piercing, guys,” Uzi commented in the interview adding that he had a high tolerance for pain. “I done had [sic] 10,000 piercings in my face, and when I had my piercing in my face last time, y’all was going in on me … b—-, relax. That’s why y’all face don’t have nothing [sic] on it, and that’s why my face have everything I ever wanted to put on there. You know what’s on y’all face, though, ‘cause y’all d— sucking. Y’all got a lot of nerve.”

Check out the full interview on the next page of “The Fat Joe Show” with Lil Uzi Vert as he talks more about his career, the diamond and his upcoming projects.