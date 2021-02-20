Gabrielle Union shuts down critics of daughter Kaavia’s hair

Gabrielle Union is keeping the critics at bay who have made more than a few negative comments about her 2-year-old daughter Kaavia’s hair. The actress told Madame Noire that she lets her kid be a kid and it’s not a top priority every day for the toddler’s hair to be done.

“Kaav swims every day, so even when her hair is done in the morning, she swims. So it’s not going to be picture perfect or whatever people feel that means. I’m human. I see comments where they’re like, ‘That child’s hair is never done.’ And it is done, I just don’t chase her around making sure that we document her looking super, super done every single day. You’ll see her like that on occasion,” Union said.

Union, who also owns the hair care line Flawless by Gabrielle Union, said that when it comes to stepdaughter Zaya, she likes to do her own thing. She did reveal however that she emphasizes the importance of hair health to Zaya.

“[Zaya] loves to color her hair. I’m just really trying to teach her the importance of taking care of your hair,” Union added in the interview. “You want to dye it? Cool. But you got to take care of it. You’ve got to moisturize it.”