Lionel Richie’s younger girlfriend fires back at internet trolls

Lionel Richie nearly broke the Internet this week when he debuted his new younger girlfriend. While many complimented the new couple for their striking looks, some social media users opted to criticize the couple due to their age difference. Since the 72-year-old singer’s girlfriend, Lisa Parigi, is only 30-years-old, the 40-year age difference became a big topic of discussion on Twitter.

Lionel Richie with his new Bae, he's 71 and she's 30, love wins ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6csW7dhlFa — K U L A N I (@kulanicool) February 22, 2021

One Twitter user wrote, “I know we say if they’re both full adults age gaps don’t matter but something about Lionel Richie being FORTY when his gf was born just does not sit right.” Another user also chimed in with similar remarks saying, “Not Lionel Richie dating a 30-year-old. Old men are so gross.”

Others wondered why their relationship was even being discussed. “Somebody wanna tell why everybody & their momma got an issue with Lionel Richie dating a 30 yr old (supposedly)?” One Twitter user asked. “They are both legal consenting adults correct? He didn’t force her or coerce her or manipulate her, correct? So what’s the problem?”

Parigi wasted no time firing back at critics. On Wednesday, Feb. 24, she uploaded a number of cryptic posts to her Instagram story. One of the posts featured a meme that included a photo of Britney Spears. The caption read, “When people talk about you… Me: You have that kind of time?”

The other post read, “Great minds discuss ideas, average minds discuss events, small minds discuss people.”

Despite the opposition they have faced, Parigi’s posts suggest the two are unbothered by the remarks of social media critics.