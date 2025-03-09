Fans had a lot to say after rapper DDG, who used to date actress-singer Halle Bailey, complained to his fans that he rarely ever gets to see their toddler son, Halo.

The 27-year-old Pontiac, Mich., native, whose real name is Darrell Dwayne Granberry Jr., took to a livestream to decry the lack of parental time he is granted.

DDG claims Halle Baily has kept Halo from him for months

DDG first conveyed his vexation on the X platform, writing: “Been fighting to see my son for months now. Shout out to all the dads who do their best to be there. This s–t sucks.”

Bailey has yet to respond publicly to DDG’s pointed accusations.

The “Moonwalking in Calabasas” singer then took to the livestream to, ironically, to issue a disclaimer to fans that he normally does not “get on the internet” and “airing out her (Bailey) business.”

DDG pleads with Bailey to see their son, Halo

“I live far as s–t so I’m driving HOURS to go get him. Then I get there and I can’t get him or I can’t see him. My son is sick right now. I want to see my son. I want to hold my son,” DDG rails during the rant. “But I don’t get a chance to do that. It don’t have nothing to do with me working by the way. Not gonna air out her business, me & her has not been together for a long time. I just never got on the internet and said nothing.”

DDG says the nanny gets to see Halo more than he does

“I really feel like I’m a f—ing nanny at this point,” DDG said. “The nanny has been able to have my son more than me. I been dealing with this s–t since he was born. I’m really just coming on this motherf—er as just a dad that don’t know what to do at this point.

DDG also insinuated that he’s being subjected to “bullying behind closed doors” and that he feels like his former girlfriend is his second mother. He said he needs to gain Bailey’s permission to take Halo out of the city or state. Conversely, he claims that if Bailey wants to take Halo on a trip, he has no say-so in the matter.

Further into the livestream, DDG said he is unconcerned about her personal or professional life. He just wants to see his son.

“I don’t care who she f—ing, filming movies, I don’t give a f—. I care about my son! That’s all I care about. We haven’t been together for a long time, before that post. We’ve been not really together,” he continued.

Fans scorched DDG for taking his custodial battles to the court of public opinion rather than the court of law to remedy this turbulent issue. Others defended DDG and believe that Bailey is being vindictive towards her ex-boyfriend because the relationship did not work out.