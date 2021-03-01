Eddie Murphy reveals why he refuses to collaborate with Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion is flying high at the top of the charts as one of the hottest female rappers in the game. However, famed actor Eddie Murphy has made it clear that he just could not collaborate with the “Body” rapper.

On Friday, Feb. 26, Murphy made an appearance on “The Tamron Hall Show” to promote the “Coming 2 America” sequel. During the interview, he was asked whether or not he would consider recording any new music. Although Murphy’s main focus is on acting and film production, he did see musical success in 1985 when his single, “Party All the Time” produced by Rick James, peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts. But now?

According to Murphy, things are different now. He explained that age is the issue; not talent or lack thereof.

“Megan Thee Stallion?! I’m 59, I can’t be doing nothing with no Megan Thee Stallion,” Murphy said laughing. “You know how crazy I would look doing something with Megan Thee Stallion? I’m gonna be 60 in April. I can’t be having Megan Thee Stallion doing her stuff and I’m standing next to her with my old ass playing my guitar.”

He added, “I have my first grandchild. Once you’re a grandpa, you can’t do no tracks with Megan Thee Stallion.”

“Coming 2 America” premieres on March 5 on Amazon Prime.