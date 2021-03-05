2021 Chrysler Pacifica oozes style and offers undeniable comfort

Make no mistake about it, the 2021 Chrysler Pacifica AWD is built with the family unit in mind. As a father of three and a devoted husband who’s abandoned all emotional and nostalgic ties to his old-school hoopty, I found the experience rather exhilarating and extremely comfortable. The 2021 Pacifica is restyled and reimagined with enough style and perks to support my desire to maintain some semblance of cool when traveling to and from hoops practice, mall runs and the grocery store.

At a glance, the Pacifica could almost pass for an SUV or crossover, boosting its cool factor even more. However, it’s the interior that absolutely won me over. Spacious enough for a starting five and its coaching staff, the Pacifica clearly feels like a minivan inside, and boy is it clean. The center console rests into the dash with ease, making way for an immaculate 10.1-inch embedded touchscreen, topped off with trim pieces that resemble lacquered wood.

It’s the second row that puts the 2021 Pacifica over the top and what led Chrysler to accurately claiming it the most luxurious van they’ve ever manufactured. Aside from the ample space, the second row adds a black-and-caramel leather combo with quilted throw pillows for added comfort. Aside from one of those massage parlor chairs you’ll find in the middle of the mall that’s meant to make you spend $35 at the drop of a hat, this is the most comfortable place you will sit all day long.

Check out some of the other features below.

Engine: 3.6-liter V6

Output: 287 Horsepower / 262 Pound-Feet

Transmission: Nine-Speed Automatic

Drive type: All-Wheel Drive

Efficiency: 17 City / 25 Highway / 20 Combined

Weight: 4,883 Pounds

Seating capacity: 7

Cargo Volume: 32.3 / 87.5 / 140.5 Cubic Feet

Base price: $48,390