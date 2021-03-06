Jamie Foxx acquires ownership of Brown Sugar Bourbon whiskey

Triple threat star Jamie Foxx is now in the wine and spirit business and announced this week that he’s acquired the flavored whiskey brand BSB-Brown Sugar Bourbon. As the owner, Foxx will guide the creative direction and lend his entrepreneurial talents to help with the brand’s expansion.

“I’ve always lived by the rule that life is short, and you need to go out and do what you want to do. Owning a brand that brings sweet life to the party has always been a goal, and with BSB we’re making it happen,” Foxx told the Associated Press of his latest endeavor. “Before the quarantine I watched bottles of BSB disappear at all my celebrations and knew this was a brand I wanted to bring into the spotlight. Anyone who tries BSB is going to love it just like I do.”

Founded in Washington state in 2016, BSB is an ultra-smooth, award-winning flavored whiskey that features distinct notes of brown sugar and cinnamon.

“We are extremely fortunate that Jamie was introduced to our brand at one of his legendary parties. I have no doubt that Jamie will lead BSB to new heights. We can think of no better creative force than Jamie, and we look forward to watching him introduce BSB to the world,” said Sean M. Penn, CEO of BSB Spirits.

BSB is distributed nationally by Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits and is available nationwide at retailers and online. To celebrate Foxx’s takeover, the whiskey also has a redesigned bottle and is offering two new products, BSB-Brown Sugar Bourbon and BSB 103.

“Ya’ll ain’t ready … but I am. It’s been a long time coming … now you can blame it on the @brownsugarbourbon,” The Django Unchained star commented on Twitter when he announced the news to his followers.