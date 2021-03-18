LeBron James parts with Coca-Cola and signs new partnership deal with Pepsi

LeBron James just made another power move and has now joined the Pepsi team after a long lucrative run with Coca-Cola. King James will be the face of Pepsi’s new Mountain Dew’s Rise Energy drink and the multiyear PepsiCo partnership with James includes ventures into the snack category as well as promotions of PepsiCo’s vast beverage portfolio.

“It’s important to me that I believe in the brands and products where I invest my time. When I first learned about the message behind the drink – the fact that every day is a chance to rise for all of us – that really resonated with me,” said James to the Associated Press. “The ability to rise and find motivation to do more and be more every single morning is powerful. I’m excited about the opportunity to bring that to life through this partnership with PepsiCo.”

According to PepsiCo, Mountain Dew’s Rise Energy has approximately 180 mg of caffeine, vitamins A and C, antioxidants, and fruit juice. With Citicoline and caffeine to boost mental clarity and Zinc for immune support, the drink is designed to awaken ambition and help people conquer the day.

“LeBron is arguably the most influential celebrity in the galaxy right now. He dominates on the court, has a thriving enterprise, puts his family first, and is committed to social change and making a positive impact on communities,” added Adam Harter, SVP, Media, Sports and Entertainment, PepsiCo to The AP.

“He is not only going to be an incredible brand partner to Mountain Dew Rise Energy, but we also look forward to the collective impact we can make on the people we serve through education, social justice and community initiatives.”

The partnership between PepsiCo’s and James will also invest millions into uplifting and impacting underserved Black businesses and communities.

