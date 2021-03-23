Tyler Perry has a new film coming to Netflix

Tyler Perry has teamed up with Netflix once again for the upcoming release of his new film A Jazzman’s Blues. The film will be a follow-up to his 2020 Netflix debut A Fall From Grace, which was seen by over 39 million households during its first month of release.

A Jazzman’s Blues is set from 1937-87 and “follows an investigation into an unsolved murder unveiling a story full of forbidden love, deceit and a secret that has been held for 40 years.” Perry will direct the film and will write and executive produce the project as well, along with Michelle Sneed.

“I have waited a quarter of a century to tell this story and now is the perfect time and Netflix is the perfect partner,” Perry said in a statement to Variety announcing the film.

The project is very endearing to the Hollywood boss who has been trying to bring the movie to light for more than twenty years. The film was his first screenplay that he ever wrote more than 26 years ago. Joshua Boone and Solea Pfeiffer have been cast as the leads in the upcoming film, which is slated to be released later this year.

“It’s time for me to do that movie,” Perry told Variety. “That is my labor of love; the one that I want to do more than anything.”

Perry also explained to Variety in a previous interview last year that the roles were originally written for himself, Will Smith, Halle Berry, Diana Ross and Ben Kingsley.

“I’ve aged out of it because the characters are all in their twenties,” he added. “So, I’m looking for that new talent, for brand new fresh faces who have committed themselves to the craft and who are incredible actors to play these roles.”

A Jazzman’s Blues will be shot in Atlanta primarily at Tyler Perry Studios.