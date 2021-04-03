Barack Obama says this Jay-Z song inspires him

Former President Barack Obama has always held Jay-Z in high regard as one of his favorite musicians and has been belting a few chords here and there of his own on his Spotify podcast with Bruce Springsteen called “Renegades: Born in the USA.”

Obama recently fielded a few questions on Instagram from his followers and Complex Magazine asked the former POTUS if there was a hip-hop verse he could recite. Passing on the challenge to display his mic skills, he did explain that the Roc Nation boss kept him motivated throughout his campaign and time in office.

“First of all, Complex, you do not want to hear me rap. When I have tried to rap, my daughters have rolled their eyes, covered their ears. They think it’s painful. They even think my dancing is better than my rapping,” explained Obama. “Now, having said that, I’ve mentioned a couple of songs that even when I was running for president came up a lot on my iPod. One of them was ‘My 1st Song’ by Jay-Z, which is a song that I love because it talks about the struggle of just trying to make it.”

Obama also said that there’s nothing wrong with faking it until you make it and at some points in life you have to dig deep down inside to win and that’s what he pulled from Hov’s lyrics.

