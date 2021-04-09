Houston bred rapper Artist Fre$h develops universal sound without cursing

Supreme Williams, formerly known as Short Dawg, now goes by FRE$H. He was born and raised in Houston, Texas and was encouraged at an early age, by his brother Blumega, to take his craft seriously. As a result, FRE$H picked up the art of freestyling and perfected his skills through various emcee battles.

His sticktoitiveness paid off because FRE$H eventually signed to RSMG, then SoSoDef and Young Money. With credits that include Chris Brown, Ty Dolla $ign, Snoop Dogg, Timbaland, Jermaine Dupri and Bow Wow, as well as collaborations alongside Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz, Ab-Soul, and more, FRE$H is more than poised to stake his claim as a formidable force within the music industry.

What makes you different from other artists? How would you define your personal brand? How would you define your sound?

I don’t curse when I rap. [That’s] probably one of the most noticeable differences. I can’t say the same when I speak tho. My brand and my sound I would categorize as mostly “player fly vibe” that women love and fellas can appreciate.

What led you to music?

Music became a part of my life as an adolescent. Family talent shows had me thinking I would grow up to be an R&B singer. The lunch table is what let me to the bars.

What artist inspires you?

My favorite rapper is Jadakiss. That was my first inspiration. [It’s] Jay-Z when it comes to lyricism and I’d have to say Maroon 5 and Jodeci were my singing inspirations growing up.

What was the inspiration behind the new project?

A colleague reached out and suggested I would sound dope over Afro-Beats. I was in Aruba when I realized that their cultural sound is universal. Most of the music I was hearing out of the country was on that musical vibe. With my aspirations of being internationally known, I figured I’d give it a shot.

What affirmations do you repeat to yourself that contribute to your success?

I’m an irresistible magnet to all that belongs to me by divine right.

What is next for you?



Acting, film and television for sure, building my company FRESH MUZIK and helping my people get in a better position to build themselves up. Also to be able to take care of their families is equally important to my future.