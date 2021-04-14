Meet Kizzmekia Corbett, the scientist who led the Moderna vaccine rollout

There are multiple vaccines available that are designed to stop the spread of COVID-19. One of the most discussed is Moderna. According to the New England Journal of Medicine in a research brief in the form of a letter to the editor dated Aril 6, 2021, although “the durability of protection is currently unknown … Interim results from a phase 3 trial of the Moderna mRNA-1273 severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) vaccine indicated 94% efficacy in preventing coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).”

This is great news, but what may be lost on many is information about the person who led the development of this vaccine — Kizzmekia Corbett.

Kizzmekia Corbett is a viral immunologist of the Vaccine Research Center at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at the National Institutes of Health. I have some experience with the National Institutes of Health, seeing that most of my research funding while on faculty at the Rollins School of Public Health and the Morehouse School of Medicine originated from there.

In concert with biotech firm Moderna of Cambridge, Massachusetts, Dr. Corbett presently serves as a research fellow and the scientific lead for the Coronavirus Vaccines & Immunopathogenesis Team at the National Institutes of Health.

