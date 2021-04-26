Young Thug and Gunna post bail for more than 30 inmates

Young Thug and Gunna reunited a few families on Friday, April 23 as they posted bail for more than 30 inmates who were detained in Atlanta’s Fulton County Jail. Most of the detainees were being held on minor charges but couldn’t post bond.

“This is where we are from. We just woke up and went to the jail with the lawyer and DAs and the prosecutors, the bonding companies, and just got as many people as we can out. If they did the crime, then they can do the time, then it’s all right. But it’s like you’re giving them a bond higher than what they stole,” said Young Thug to WSB-TV 2 in Atlanta.

The platinum artists were in a local park in Atlanta barbecuing for the community when they spoke to the news station. They served the newly freed men and women a home cooked meal upon release and let them know that they would also be featured in one of their new videos.

“You never know what somebody[‘s] been through. There was [sic] people sitting out three or four years and couldn’t get out on a bond,” added Gunna in the interview with the TV station.

Gunna and Young Thug released their Young Stoner Life Slime Language 2 compilation project on April 23 as well. They wouldn’t reveal how much they spent to post the bails but added that this wasn’t a one-time thing and hope their generosity will influence other artists to do the same. Thug also added that at this point in life, it’s about more than just being famous and making music.

“You get to a certain point and wonder, oh, this [is] why God put me here, this is what I’m here for,” he added.