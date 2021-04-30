Top 7 Black owned restaurants that offer fun food in Atlanta

If you’re looking for fun food while you’re in Atlanta, the city hosts numerous chef lead establishments that will leave your taste buds wanting more. Check out these top 7 Black-owned restaurants below that are hot on the dining scene.

Heading the charge for the Black vegan movement in Atlanta, the Slutty Vegan ATL is a plant-based, counter-service hot spot, serving burgers loaded with vegan toppings. Stamped by celebs and public figures like Tyler Perry, Queen Latifah, The MIGOS, Senator Jon Ossoff and Meghan the Stallion (just to name a few), the restaurant, located in Atlanta’s West End, “sluttifies” its customers by offering risqué menu items such as the “One Night Stand,” “Sloppy Toppy” and the “Menage a Trois,” all served traditionally with fries.

Desta Ethiopian Kitchen

Located in cozy North Druid Hills, Desta Ethiopian Kitchen has become a staple restaurant in Atlanta with extensive menu items and platters that you can build yourself. Customers can select savory meat selections and pair with tasty sides to sop up silverware free with its popular version of bread, called “injera” (highly recommended for the full experience).

Toast on Lenox

Geared towards brunch lovers, Toast on Lenox is Atlanta’s new hot spot for American-styled brunch. Nestled in a corner of Buckhead, the restaurant offers southern favorites such as “Mississippi Fried Catfish & Grits,” “Cinnabon Chicken & Waffles,” and “Hot Georgia Honey Fried Chicken.”

Local Green Atlanta

Local Green Atlanta offers an alternative to fast food with healthy menu items, whether you’re vegan, pescatarian, vegetarian or just seeking a healthier eating lifestyle. With menu items influenced by the city’s music culture, customers can order nutritious eats like the “Badu” kale-quinoa wrap, “3 Stack” cauliflower tacos and the “Notorious” salmon tacos.

