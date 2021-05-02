Kandi Burruss and Wanya Morris discuss past beef (video)

Kandi Burruss chatted it up this week on Instagram Live with R&B legend Eddie Levert of the O’Jays and discussed her worst experience working with another artist or group. The Xscape singer told Levert that working with R&B crooners Boyz II Men didn’t go so well.

“I hate to do it, I hate to do it. Ain’t no love lost, I mean this is 100 years later so it doesn’t even matter. But yeah, I had a bad experience in the studio with Boyz II Men. It was bad — it wasn’t about the singing at all,” she pointed out during the video. “We fell out after that [session in the studio]. It was an issue. I don’t think I’ve ever been disrespected like that before in a studio in my life. It was crazy, really. But at the end of the day that was a long time ago. Clearly, you know, we’ve moved past that or whatever,” the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star explained.

Burruss also revealed that the two groups met several times prior to the studio session and a had good relationship at the time.

“It was kind of weird for me because we were friends prior. Well, some of us were cool — I didn’t know everybody, but I knew a few of them. We had hung out different times prior to being in the studio working together so it was kind of unexpected to me that working together would have that result. It wasn’t a good situation,” she added.

Boyz II Men’s Wanya Morris caught wind of the clip and gave his side of the story and claimed the argument was over songwriting credits.

“We’ve been taught you write [a song] and you split [songwriting credits] down the middle that way there’s no discrepancies,” Morris said of how he and his group handled their songwriting process on IG Live. “We finish the song, and once we finish the song she started talking about splits. Now the song wasn’t actually finished but she started talking about splits.”

