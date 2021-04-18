Kandi Burruss discusses her role in the new T.D. Jakes film (video)

T.D. Jakes’ latest film Envy: A Seven Deadly Sins Story starring Kandi Burruss, Rose Rollins, Serayah, Clifton Powell and Da Brat debuted on Lifetime on April 17. The film centers around Gabrielle Flores, played by Rollins, who has it all — a devoted husband, a beautiful daughter and one of the best PR firms in the country. Her life is turned upside down when her father reveals he had an affair and that she has a half-sister. The new sister, who grew up with nothing, now wants Flores’s life and is willing to do whatever it takes to get it, according to the film’s synopsis.

Burruss recently spoke to Madamenoire about her role in the project and how she identified with her character.

“Honestly, the first thing that attracted me to the Envy project was the fact that it was on Lifetime. Growing up, I would always watch Lifetime movies. I would be stuck at the TV all day. So when my agent told me it was an audition for Lifetime, I thought okay cool. Then Regan is a really cool character. I related to her. She is this businesswoman. She’s Gabrielle’s [the main character’s] best friend,” explained Burruss.

“Gabrielle finds out she has this sister that she didn’t know about. And she wants to welcome Keisha, [played by Serayah] into her family. And I’m telling her, ‘Hmm I don’t know about this girl.’ I’m looking out for her. Honestly, I’m really like that in real life. So it was easy for me to adapt to this role,” the business mogul added.

Burruss is also currently wrapping up the season finale of “The Real House Wives of Atlanta” tonight, April 18, at 8 p.m. on Bravo along with the three-part reunion show which kicks off on April 25.

The singer will also reunite with her Xscape homegirls when they battle SWV in a female R&B Verzuz showdown on May 8. With no time to rest, she’ll be returning for season four of “The Chi” too, which is scheduled to air on May 23. Check out the trailer for Envy: A Seven Deadly Sins Story on the next page.