Bravo unveils ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ season 13 reunion trailer

Season 13 of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” reunion kicks off on Sunday, April 25, at 8 p.m. EST and from the looks of things, it’s going to be heated. Bravo has released a clip of the three-part, dungeon-themed season finale which stars Porsha Williams, Kandi Burruss, Kenya Moore, Cynthia Bailey and Drew Sidora.

In the preview, Williams and Moore are letting each other have it and daring for some truths to be revealed. Inquiring minds really wanted to know if Williams slept with the male stripper Bolo at Bailey’s bachelorette party as well as where she stands after kissing LaToya Ali on video.

“RHOA” friends Marlo Hampton, Shamea Morton and LaToya Ali will also join the reunion while Andy Cohen moderates the Bravo shade battles and bickering.

Moore sheds light on Sidora’s child’s father being in jail while Andy Cohen attempts to find out what Drew’s husband Ralph did when he disappeared to Tampa, Florida, for three days.

“I knew people would ridicule, and people would troll — but [as] a responsible woman on this platform I’m just so disappointed in you,” says Sidora to Moore.

“Nice try, Drew, but I call bulls—!” Moore fired back without any remorse.

The clip further shows Burruss and Williams revisiting the date rape accusations several seasons back that turned out to be untrue. The drama heats up even more as Sidora prays for the cast and from the looks of things, a few more strippergate details will be revealed as well.

