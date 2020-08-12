Georgia law school teaching class about Kandi Burruss’ life and career

Multitalented musician and reality star Kandi Burruss said she is proud to have her life and career be the subject of a law school class taught in Atlanta.

Georgia State University’s School of Law has announced it will facilitate the course taught about the Xscape singer, serial entrepreneur, restaurateur and longtime star of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

The course is part of the Entertainment, Sports and Media Law Initiative, “which began in 2018 to prepare students for practice in Georgia’s growing entertainment industry,” GSU announced. Ludacris was the class’ inaugural entertainment subject. Professor Mo Ivory explained why she chose Burruss, 44, as the quintessential case study.

“I chose Kandi because she has an amazing career, which spans every aspect of the entertainment industry from music, television and live performance to licensing, apparel and more. I wanted to study a woman this time around, and having worked with Kandi in the past, I knew she was the perfect choice. She handles her business, and it shows with her success, but all the while she’s completely approachable and willing to share her lessons learned,” Ivory said in a statement.

“This class gives students a real-world look into client representation, writing and interpreting contracts, negotiating deals, and the personal touch it takes to be successful in this practice area. These skills aren’t always taught in a traditional law school setting, and I’m looking forward to an exciting semester.”

Burruss is more than tickled by the humbling honor and she couldn’t wait to share the news with her 8 million Instagram fans.

“I am so honored that @georgiastateuniversity college of law decided to do a legal course about my life! Wow!!! Thank you!” she wrote. “They will go through the different business & career choices that I’ve made from a legal perspective & that is a lot to go through!Thank you @moivoryshow for making this happen.”