‘RHOA’ stars Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker get marriage counseling (video)

Todd Tucker stunned “Real Housewive of Atlanta” fans when he informed his wife of six years, Kandi Burruss, that he was not happy with the current dynamics of their marriage.

In the latest episode, which aired Sunday, Apri 12, 2020, Burruss and Tucker sought marriage counseling, and Tucker emptied the contents of his soul to Burruss.

As most Burruss fans are well aware, the multifaceted maven is about getting that bag whenever the opportunity strikes. But Tucker said he believes his wife’s priorities have been inverted to the point that she puts her business interests and supporting her friends’ ventures ahead of the family. Tucker also complained that he is getting the scraps instead of the best of Burruss.

When Burruss accepted a role on the hit weekly drama series “The Chi,” it apparently was the straw that broke the proverbial camel’s back.

"When you come back, you book every hour that you have. It just doesn't make sense," Tucker said. "At a certain point you have to be like, 'I need my time with my family.' … You're doing the acting thing on top of all the other s—. So, it's like, let some of that s—go, spend some time with your family, and then take your a– back out to Chicago to finish doing your acting thing.

“I guess I’m just trying to make everything work,” Burruss replied.

Exacerbating matters for Tucker is the fact that, despite being married since 2014, Burruss’ mother, Mama Joyce, still doesn’t trust Tucker. Even some fans believe he is a gold digger who hit the lotto by marrying Burruss.

Tucker said he stepped back from who he is to support the family unit, but his wife doesn’t appreciate it.

“I sacrificed a lot to support your dreams,” he told Burruss. “When I came into this situation with you, I wasn’t good enough. It was like, I gotta speedball fast enough to make a lot of money so that I can be good enough — good enough not only to your mama but to the f—ing world. It was a lot of pressure.”

