Fans slam Todd Tucker for allegedly spending up wife Kandi Burruss’ money

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker at the 36th annual UNCF Atlanta Mayor’s Masked Ball at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. (Photo credit: Sue Ross/Photo Grio)

During the latest episode of the “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” fans watched as Kandi Burruss’ husband Todd Tucker discussed getting his wife involved in a Mexican-style restaurant.

After he gave her a tour of the space, Burruss suggested that Tucker pump the brakes on the new venture since he already has expenditures in the hundreds of thousands of dollars on various business ventures that have yet to manifest into revenue-generating operations.

Some fans began to accuse Tucker of loosely spending his wife’s money to subsidize his future dreams. But Burruss came back on social media to correct fans and alert them to the fact that he was drawing from the money they earned since they’ve been together.

Some fans remain in chatter mode with how the Tucker-Burruss marriage is operating from a fiscal standpoint.

 

 

 

 

 

Burruss is clearly annoyed at the constant pecking at her husband. Tucker has proven that he has his own gigs off the ground and worked on such shows as “Hollywood Divas” (2014-16) and “Halloween Wars” (2018-19) among several others.

 

 

 

 

 

Terry Shropshire
Terry Shropshire

A military veteran and Buckeye State native, I've written for the likes of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Atlanta Business Chronicle and the Detroit Free Press. I'm a lover of words, photography, books, travel, animals and The Ohio State Buckeyes. #GoBucks



