Georgia teachers go viral with rap videos promoting virtual learning (watch)
With the state of Georgia reportedly now leading the nation with the highest number of coronavirus cases, the prospect of sending students back to school is fraught with peril and uncertainty. But two Albany, Georgia, teachers have gone viral producing videos that trumpet the value and virtue of virtual learning.
Monroe Comprehensive High School teachers Audri Williams and Callie Evans created entertaining rap videos — replete with cheerleaders participating in carefully choreographed dance sequences while wearing masks — that are also intended to raise the morale of the students and get them motivated to succeed despite the national dilemmas and distant learning.
“You got options, but you better pass my class no floppin’/Gone log in, every day, every morning, I’m watchin’/Yeah we virtual, and you know what’s up, so we ’bout to take it up a notch,” Evans raps in the song.
View this post on Instagram
Tomorrow is the first day of virtual school !! With all the uncertainty these past few months have brought, I want to be able to get my students excited for what’s to come. You all will still be great despite what we’ve been through. Let’s have a great year !! Go check out my sister @audriwill_ video ! It’s DOPE ! Thank you to the @monroecheerleaders for dancing ! Love y’all !! 💚 📸: @overstreetmediaservices #ThirdYearTeacher #WhatsPoppin #iTeach #TeachersOfInstagram #TeachersFollowTeachers Lyrics: What’s poppin’ Mrs. Evans on the beat, so tap in You got options, but you better pass my class no floppin’ Gone log in, everyday, every morning, I’m watchin’ Yeah we virtual, and you know what’s up, so we ‘bout to take it up a notch and Monroe is the best, no comparing We at the top, all truth no daring CTAE, Fine Arts, and sports, man I want it all to my self no sharing COVID-19 had us stressed, but it’s nothing We gon overcome that’s facts no bluffing Wear your masks, wash your hands, keep a safe distance Cause I really thought that a pandemic said sum On the South, we do more than rap Doing all we can, just to get you out the trap Teaching, uplifting, motivating, and engaging Our students going straight to the top, no cap
Williams said she believes she achieved her objective to amplify student excitement at the school, which is a three-hour drive south of Atlanta.
“With all the uncertainty these past few months have brought, I want to be able to get my students excited for what’s to come,” Evans said as she penned an open letter to her students on her Instagram page. “You all will still be great despite what we’ve been through.”
And the students are going through a lot these days — along with the rest of the state for that matter.
With the week ending Friday, Aug. 14, the number of Georgians who had tested positive for COVID-19 had skyrocketed to 216 cases per 100,000 people, which is nearly double the national average. Compounding the problem is the fact that some Georgia high schools reopened only to close right away because of an outbreak of coronavirus cases.
Williams told a Fox TV affiliate in Albany that the viral videos have made her and Evans more approachable to their students and motivate them to succeed in their classes.
“Students are so excited to log in virtually with me and Mrs. Evans,” she said. “They are just so excited to learn, and they are actually engaging in class like they already know me. It’s a wonderful feeling.”
