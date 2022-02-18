LeToya Luckett, Drew Sidora star in ‘Line Sisters’ (photos)

Black girl magic flowed throughout the set of the new Lifetime thriller “Line Sisters” like a pleasant ocean breeze whipping off the North Carolina coastline. There were some potential hazards, however, during the making of this entertaining murder mystery that gave director Tailiah Breon reasons to pause.

First off, singer and actress LeToya Luckett is not a member of a Greek sorority, but she was asked to be the lead actress in a film whose sole premise is about Greek life. (Luckett’s glam attire and platinum tresses at the red carpet premiere seemed to be divinely inspired). Luckett and the entire cast were always cognizant about not impugning the reputation of the Divine 9.

Drew Sidora, paradoxically, was absolutely terrified about making a scary movie — she admits that she can’t even watch a horror film at night or alone — but her role was very consequential in this movie that gives off spooky vibes throughout the film.

Lastly, Kierra Sheard-Kelly said she cannot swim, which could have presented a problem since some of the pivotal scenes in “Line Sisters” were shot in and around the water.

