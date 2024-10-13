Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Kandi Burruss thought she’d left reality shows in her rearview mirror after she left “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” after 14 years.

But it turns out the 48-year-old “No Scrubs” song composer and former Xscape bandmember said that she is returning to the Bravo network, this time through her daughter, Riley.

Riley Burruss, 22, will be one of the stars of the Bravo show, “Making it in Manhattan.”

Kandi Burruss said Riley Burruss will work with other children of ‘Real Housewives’ stars

No official announcement has been made about the fellow stars, but it is being reported by People that “Making it in Manhattan” will also feature the following children of the “Housewives” franchise, among others:

Brooks Marks, the son of Meredith Marks of “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City”;

Ariana Biermann, whose mother, Kim Zolciak Biermann, was a star for several years on “The Real Housewives of Atlanta”;

Gia Guidice is the daughter of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” Teresa Guidice;

Ming Lee Simmons, the daughter of Kimora Lee and Russell Simmons;

Rachel Roy and Damon Dash’s daughter, Ava Dash;

Influencers Dylan Geick and Emira D’Spain;

and socialites Julia Moshy and Andrew Warren.

This announcement comes less than a year after the Burruss matriarch left “RHOA,” which she anchored from 2009 to 2023.

Kandi Burruss is fully immersed in the scripted TV world now

Burruss, meanwhile, is lording over her expanding business empire as a serial entrepreneur while peeking in on her daughter’s exploits, which includes finding her way in the marketplace following her graduation from the esteemed New York University.

The mother is also immersing herself fully in the scripted TV world. For example, the “Just Kickin It” songstress is going to appear in the hit Hulu show “Reasonable Doubt” opposite Morris Chestburn. In the 10 episodes, Burruss will play a recovering addict that will showcase her burgeoning new skillset.

“I would love for people to see me bring something else to the table,” Burruss told the magazine, adding that actual acting “is my goal right now.”