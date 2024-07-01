Ava Dash, Riley Burruss, and Ming Lee Simmons rumored to star in reality show

Rumors are swirling about a new reality TV project featuring some well-known celebrity offspring. Riley Burruss, Ming Lee Simmons, and Ava Dash are speculated to star in an upcoming series on Bravo, capturing the attention of fans and social media alike.

Star-studded lineup

The buzz started when images surfaced online showing Riley Burruss, daughter of RHOA star Kandi Burruss, at a New York event with cameras rolling. Joining her were Ming Lee Simmons and Ava Dash, daughters of fashion mogul Kimora Lee Simmons and music producer Damon Dash, respectively. This trio, along with other celebrity children, have reportedly been seen filming around Manhattan.

Project details

While details are scarce, the series, tentatively titled “Making It Manhattan,” promises to showcase the lives of these young socialites as they navigate the complexities of fame and family legacy. The cast is rumored to include other notable names, such as Gia Giudice and Conor Kennedy, adding more intrigue to the anticipated project.

Viewer anticipation

Despite no official confirmation from Bravo, the excitement is palpable among fans eager to see how these young stars carve their own paths. The show’s potential to offer a glimpse into the glamorous yet challenging lives of celebrity children has generated significant buzz online.

As the speculation continues, all eyes will be on this potential new hit, promising drama, luxury, and a peek into the elite circles of New York’s young and famous.