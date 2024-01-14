Kenya Moore, Kandi Burruss power ‘Mean Girls’ pink carpet (photos)

Kenya Moore, Kandi Burruss, Trina Braxton, and notables from the LBGTQ+ community gathered at AMC Madison Yards 8 in Atlanta for the premiere of Mean Girls.

Other influencers and tastemakers in attendance included LaTavia Roberson, Angelica Ross, Tammy Rivera, Monyetta Shaw, Derek Jae, Stasha Sanchez, Austin Rogers, Kid Kenn, Simone Tisci, Vincent Watson, Antonio Newell and more.

Before the start of the Mean Girls screening, Trinity K. Bonet of “Ru Paul’s Drag Race” fame dazzled the audience by performing a medley of Beyoncé’s smash hits including the infectious joint “Cuff It.”

The host for the evening was “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kenya Moore who nicknamed herself “Regina George.” Moore got the theater in the right vibe for the film by reciting some of the many quotables from the iconic original.

Check out the trailer below:

Mean Girls, which is now playing in theaters, is again gifted to moviegoers by the acclaimed Tina Fey, a hall-of-fame-caliber actress, writer and producer. Fey wrote the screenplay for the original classic in 2004 based on Rosalind Wiseman’s 2002 book Queen Bees and Wannabes.

The 2024 version of Mean Girls is a musical film based on a new student, Cady Heron, who is vaulted to the top of her high school food chain by “The Plastics,” a group of upper-echelon girls ruled by a diabolical teen, Regina George.

When Cady falls for Regina’s ex-boyfriend, Aaron Samuels, the latter launches a plot to destroy the former. After dusting herself off, Cady then conspires with a pair of outcast students to avenge her humiliation and give Regina her just comeuppance.

Check out the photos from the Mean Girls premiere in Atlanta.