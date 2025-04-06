Laurence Fishburne cemented his legendary status in Hollywood by embodying a multiplicity of complex characters and making them part of pop culture folklore.

This wasn’t, however, enough for the Oscar-nominated actor, who has won six Emmys and a Tony award, to reprise his iconic role of Morpheus in the fourth installment of the blockbuster Maxtrix franchise.

Laurence Fishburne feels slighted

In fact, Fishburne admitted that when he offered his unimpeachable acting services to Matrix: Resurrections, he was unceremoniously turned down.

“I offered my services to the fourth Matrix, and they didn’t respond well to that,” Fishburne told the women co-hosts on ‘The View.’ “It’s not like I didn’t say, ‘I’d like to offer my services.’ I did.”

Laurence Fishburne gives assessment of the movie

Later, during a red carpet premiere for his role as a grizzled CIA operative in the spy thriller The Amateur, Fishburne told the Variety reporter that he did check out the latest Matrix.

“Yes, I did,” Fishburne said enthusiastically. “It wasn’t as bad as I thought it would be. And it wasn’t as good as I hoped it would be.”

Fishburne did give props to Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Ann Moss for their stellar performances.

He added that “for whatever reason,” his casting in the 2021 sequel “didn’t happen.” Rising actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II was cast as a different iteration of Morpheus, one of the roles that Fishburne originated and made his own during the first Matrix film in 1999 film directed by Lana and Lilly Wachowski.

It has to be noted that Lana Wachowski directed Matrix: Resurrections by herself. And the theory is that she wanted to go for a younger Morpheus, which would disqualify Fishburne, who is now 63.

Laurence Fishburne would consider future ‘Matrix’ films

Despite the slight, Fishburne said he would entertain reprising his iconic role, but it would “depend on the circumstances,” meaning who is directing and producing the film and the quality of the script.

“It depends on who was involved, how well the script has been written,” he told the hosts. “That’s the truth,” Fishburne added, saying he will still consider being a part of future Matrix films if he is offered that or another role. “We’ll see.”

The Multifaceted Legacy of Laurence Fishburne

Long before his involvement with “The Matrix” franchise, Mr. Fishburne had established himself as one of the most versatile actors of his generation, building a career that defied easy categorization.

At 14, he lied about his age to land a role in Francis Ford Coppola’s “Apocalypse Now,” an experience the actor has described as fundamentally transformative. “I spent two years in the Philippines on that film. It was my college and high school all wrapped into one,” Mr. Fishburne told The New York Times in a 2018 interview.

His career has been marked by a deliberate selectivity that has allowed him to move seamlessly between mediums. On Broadway, his portrayal of Sterling Johnson in August Wilson’s “Two Trains Running” earned him a Tony Award, cementing his reputation as an actor of remarkable range. His theatrical work has consistently demonstrated his ability to embody characters with profound emotional depth.

Television audiences came to know Mr. Fishburne as the enigmatic and methodical Dr. Raymond Langston on “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation,” a role that showcased his gift for bringing intellectual gravitas to procedural drama. His Emmy-winning turn as Thurgood Marshall in the HBO film “Thurgood” revealed his capacity to humanize historical icons without diminishing their significance.

Behind the camera, Mr. Fishburne has quietly built a portfolio as a producer with his Cinema Gypsy Productions, championing stories that might otherwise go untold. His production of “Miss Evers’ Boys,” which examined the infamous Tuskegee Syphilis Study, earned him praise for bringing attention to this dark chapter in American medical history.

Colleagues speak of his meticulous preparation and philosophical approach to his craft. “Laurence doesn’t just play a character; he excavates them,” said Angela Bassett, who starred opposite him in “What’s Love Got to Do with It.”

Despite his commanding screen presence, those who have worked closely with Mr. Fishburne describe a man of surprising humility. “He’s the first to arrive and the last to leave,” noted director John Singleton, who cast him in “Boyz n the Hood” and “Higher Learning.”

Mr. Fishburne’s voice work, including his roles in animation and as a narrator for documentaries, has established him as one of the most recognizable voices in entertainment, with its distinctive timbre and measured cadence becoming something of a cultural touchstone.

In Hollywood circles, Mr. Fishburne is known for his mentorship of younger actors, particularly those from underrepresented communities. “He doesn’t just open doors,” said actor Omar Epps. “He shows you how to walk through them with dignity.”