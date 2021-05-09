Father punches 5-year-old son to death over cheesecake

A Milwaukee man pleaded guilty to killing his 5-year-old son by punching him to death because he ate his Father’s Day cheesecake in June 2019.

The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reports that Travis Stackhouse, 30, pleaded to second-degree reckless homicide, child abuse and child neglect in the death of his 5-year-old son, Sir Amer Stackhouse.

Stackhouse seemingly broke and copped to the plea after two days of reliving the excruciating details from witnesses, and then prosecutors reportedly replayed his taped confession after his son died.

The Milwaukee District Attorney’s office said during the trial that the father became enraged that his kids were eating most of his Father’s Day cheesecake. Stackhouse lost it and punched his son and smacked the boy’s face with the back of his hand, which contains metal from surgery, the Wisconsin newspaper reported.

Sir Amer suffered a ruptured stomach, bruised kidneys and a torn adrenal gland. The child was rushed to the hospital but passed the next day.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office reported that the child died from blunt force trauma to the abdomen.