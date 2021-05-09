Giancarlo Esposito is masterful as Adam Clayton Powell in ‘Godfather of Harlem’

Season two of Godfather of Harlem explores the collision of the criminal underworld and the civil rights movement in the colorful, but tumultuous year of 1964. Adam Clayton Powell Jr, who is masterfully brought to life by award-winning actor Giancarlo Esposito, played a pivotal role in American history during this time as he found himself simultaneously being shaken down by mob bag lady Esther James, and leading the efforts to get the Civil Rights Act of 1964 passed.

Star Studio spoke with Esposito regarding his portrayal of Powell in Godfather of Harlem, Season 2 and what fans can expect throughout the season. Godfather of Harlem airs Sunday evenings on EPIX at 9 p.m. ET.