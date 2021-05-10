Meek Mill and REFORM Alliance help cut probation time

Meek Mill continues his fight for justice through his criminal justice reform organization, REFORM Alliance, and praised Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp for passing SB 105, a bipartisan-supported bill that eases the state’s probation system.

The new bill will allow courts to terminate probationary sentences for individuals who have no arrests within the past three years and it also establishes a uniform court standard that individuals should be released from probation if it is in the best interest of justice and the welfare of the community. During that time, individuals must pay back any restitution and can’t have any new offenses. They also can’t have had any revocations in the previous two years.

According to REFORM, there are currently over 200,000 people in Georgia that are on probation which equates to 1 in every 18 Georgians. Approximately 40 percent of those residents are serving probation sentences that exceed a decade. Kemp signed the legislation into law last week, after it passed unanimously in the state Senate and 169-2 in the state House of Representatives. Meek’s REFORM Alliance was among the nonprofits that advocated for the bill.

