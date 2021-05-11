Laverne Cox to host E!’s red carpet coverage

Laverne Cox is the new host of E!’s red carpet coverage.

The former “Orange is the New Black” star will take on her new job from the 2022 awards season, and as well as hosting “Live from E!”, the 48-year-old star will also host a series of interview specials highlighting stars who are making waves in Hollywood — and she couldn’t be happier.

Cox said in a statement: “I’m so excited and deeply humbled to be hosting E!’s iconic red carpet coverage. For many years I would wake up early on awards show days, get my snacks in place and watch E!’s coverage all day long.

“I dreamed of walking red carpets. Now, not only have I had several fun and amazing personal red carpet moments, I also get to be a red carpet guide for E!’s discerning audience and chat with my colleagues and folks I deeply admire for these very special events in their lives.

“I can’t wait to get started while hopefully serving up fashion fantasies for the ages, honey.”

The network are thrilled with their new signing, who they hailed as “a risktaker, groundbreaking pioneer and a fashion tour de force.”

E! executive Jen Neal said in a statement: “As we continue to evolve the way we cover Hollywood’s biggest nights, Cox’s passion for, and extensive knowledge of, the fashion community resonates with our audience and we look forward to seeing her shine on the other side of the velvet rope.”

The announcement of Cox as the new red carpet host comes days after Giuliana Rancic was stepping down from the job after two decades as she has signed a new development deal with the network’s parent company, NBCUniversal.

She announced on Instagram: “After 20 fabulous years hosting E!’s red carpet, I have decided to step out of my red carpet heels into a new pair of shoes.

“⁣⁣One of my passions is great storytelling and I am thrilled to announce a new development deal with E!’s parent company NBCUniversal where I will be producing and bringing stories to life.

“To my E! family, thank you for allowing me to make my red carpet dreams come true for the past two decades. It has truly been a highlight of my career and life.”