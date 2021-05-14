Joey Womack focuses on supporting development of entrepreneurs

Business leader Joey Womack chats with rolling out about what it takes to build and maintain a successful organization. As the CEO and founder of Goodie Nation and Amplify 4 Good, his goal is to positively impact start-ups and 1 billion entrepreneurs in the tech space by the year 2039.

What three skills are critical for the future executive you hire for your organization?

The ability to create forward progress by hitting milestones, the discipline to execute their role, and the ability to be accountable.

How does having an advanced degree benefit you and your clients?

The top thing I learned from business school was a level of professionalism. The other is the ability to solve problems.

How do you utilize technology to benefit your organization?

We use No Code tools to increase internal efficiency. Through a combination of off-the-shelf software and in-house built tools, we’ve been able to increase productivity by 60%.

Why is teamwork important?

Together everyone accomplishes more. A great team can take an average idea and execute so good that the outcome is great. However, an average team can take a great idea and totally bomb the execution.

What is the best way to recruit talent?

Show the mountain the team can move, [and] convince them they can move it. Define how their role plays a role in moving it and explain to them that they will be held accountable for moving the mountain.

Why is speaking a second language important?

It strengthens the brain and trains it to work in different ways. There are nuances in how different languages work. People who speak multiple languages see the world differently.

What social media platforms do you use the most? Why?

LinkedIn [because] it gives me the best data points to common ways to build relationships with people.

