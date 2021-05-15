Trae Tha Truth being honored by music industry

Houston rapper Trae Tha Truth is a man of the people and has been on the front lines helping those in need in Texas for the past ten years, through disasters like the flooding from Hurricane Harvey in 2017 and the recent snowstorm in February. Trae Tha Truth’s Relief Gang organization supplied families with water, food, generators, charcoal and more when freezing temperatures left millions of citizens stranded and without electricity, heat, hot water and proper food provisions last winter.

Trae’s efforts haven’t gone unnoticed and the H-Town MC will receive the Billboard Change Maker Award at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. According to Billboard, the award honors an artist or group that speaks truth to power through their music, celebrity and community. Trae is being recognized for his philanthropic work and social justice advocacy. He follows Killer Mike as the second-ever recipient of the Change Maker Award. Killer Mike received the inaugural accolade at the 2020 BBMAs.

“I’m Honestly In Disbelief….. Never Have A Award Show Of This Level Ever Reached Back To Stand With The Streets Or Houston In This Way!!…. I’m Being Honored By Billboard Music Awards!!This Is Huge!! Not just For Me But For The City, For All Those Who Stand With and For Me, For All Those That Have Supported My Career.. This Is One Hell Of A Accomplishment.. To Say Imma A Real CHANGEMAKER … Blessed And Humbled!! Thank You @billboard @bbmas 🤘🏿Town We Got One!!,” the Houston rapper announced on Instagram.

The 2021 Billboard Music Awards will be hosted by Nick Jonas and will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on May 23 at 8 p.m. Besides his philanthropic efforts, Trae Tha Truth has been on the frontlines as well as fighting against police brutality – he was also a friend of George Floyd’s. He and fellow rapper Cordae were even arrested in July 2020 in Louisville, Kentucky for protesting outside of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s home demanding justice for Breonna Taylor after she was killed by police.