Trae Tha Truth and Beyoncé provide water and food for Houston after snowstorm

Senator Ted Cruz and other Texas politicians may have abandoned the Lone Star state, but Houston rapper Trae Tha Truth has stepped up for his hometown once again in the city’s time of need.

Trae Tha Truth’s Relief Gang organization has been supplying families with water, food, generators, charcoal and more as H-Town and other Texas cities battled a horrendous snowstorm this week and freezing temperatures that left millions of citizens destitute and without electricity, heat, hot water and proper food provisions.

With the pandemic going on still, Trae also knows that many small businesses can’t bear the brunt of giving out free food right now. The popular rapper made it clear that the [organization] is also offering to pay for meals. He and other community organizers will be giving out over 600 meals today, Saturday, Feb. 20.

“Any food truck that can produce 600 meals today in a timely fashion can call us asap at 346-857-9617 and let us know your price. … It’s a lot of hungry people,” Trae posted on Instagram. “We want to feed as many people as we can, We are giving out food, water and sending plumbers all over the city to help as much as we can with pipes. Also, bear with us, it’s a long list. We need more plumbers. Also, DM @djmrrogers with your contact info, it must be certified.”

Trae’s homegirl Beyonce also took notice of his efforts and sent her charity initiative BeyGOOD to partner with Trae and his team to distribute water to the community during the Feb. 20 giveaway.

“[We’re] proud to announce we are teaming up with @beygood to have a water distribution [on Saturday, Feb. 20] at noon along with 1000 meals … We will be there until Supplies are out.. the address is Fountain Life Center at 14083 Main St. Houston, TX 77035,” Trae also announced on IG. “…. salute to @beyonce for standing with us and Houston.”

Trae called for the men to step up as well in the city as blackouts permeate the communities.

“Me and the team are out here as we speak trying to purchase any food [and] collect any meals we can, so we can go out and give it to these families that have been without power for the past two, three days,” Trae said in an Instagram video. “Right now, it’s all about coming together. All the homies that are sitting around and are able, if you can go to some spot and grab 10, 15 burgers [or] sandwiches and get it to somebody who needs it… Man, I’m asking y’all to do that along with us.”

In the past, Trae has been on the frontlines helping people when disaster strikes his community and he helped lead relief efforts after Hurricane Harvey Texas in 2017.

For more information or to assist, visit. www.angelbynature.com/team.