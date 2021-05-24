Pop Smoke’s mom thanks Billboard Music Awards for honoring her ‘young warrior’

Pop Smoke was perched on the precipice of superstardom when he was tragically taken off the earth at 20 years old on Feb. 19, 2020, in Hollywood Hills, California. Four young men have since been arrested and charged with the crime.

His teeming greatness was evidenced by his banner night at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday night, May 23. Pop Smoke, whose real name was Bashar Barakah Jackson, won posthumous awards for Top New Artist, Top Rap Artist, Top Rap Male Artist and Top Billboard 200 Album and Top Rap Album for Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon.

Pop Smoke’s mother, Audrey Jackson, delivered a touching speech while accepting her son’s award for Top Billboard 200 Album.

“Thank you to the fans for honoring the life and spirit of my son, so much that he continues to manifest as if he were still here in flesh,” she said. “He created music for the kid who has to sleep four in a room, the kid who has to figure out how to get to school each day so he can graduate and make his mom proud. He did this so that 14-year-olds would not have to kill to prove they are somebody.

“That is the irony in this, so thank you to the Billboard Awards leadership for honoring my young warrior. Bashar Barakah Jackson, we call your name.”

Check out fan reaction to Jackson’s poignant tribute to her late son.