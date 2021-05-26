Pusha T searching for a publisher for his children’s book

Pusha T has been trying to get his children’s book published “for years.”

The rap megastar spilled all about his attempted foray into the literary world when a fan revealed he had been playing his 2-year-old child songs by Pusha’s old hip-hop duo, Clipse — which he formed with his brother Gene “No Malice” Thornton — specifically the track “Keys Open Doors” from their acclaimed 2006 LP Hell Hath No Fury.

The follower said Clipse is made “for children” as their music is educational.

They tweeted: “I know what it’s written about but when I play Keys Open Doors for my two-year-old it is actually a non-double-entender educational song. I’m saying Clipse is for the children. Shout out @PUSHA_T,” to which Pusha replied: “Thanx and I’ve been trying to write a children’s book for years…they won’t publish me…,” along with the sad face emoji.

Thanx and I’ve been trying to write a children’s book for years…they won’t publish me…😔 https://t.co/fMTjytdiqG — King Push (@PUSHA_T) May 25, 2021

A writer then responded to the “Sweet Serenade” hitmaker and suggested the reason he hasn’t been inundated with offers to publish his tome is because of his past use of metaphors for drugs.

Complex journalist Keith Nelson Jr. wrote: “It’s because you’ve used too many regular items as drug references

“What does he REALLY mean by Snow White?”

Pusha re-tweeted his post and added: “A simple metaphor can be the death of you…”

Meanwhile, the rapper’s children’s book revelation comes almost a year after he became a father for the first time.

The 44-year-old music star — whose real name is Terrence Thornton — and his wife Virginia Williams welcomed son Nigel Brixx into the world in June 2020.

Pusha shared photos of the new arrival on his account along with the simple caption: “NIGEL BRIXX THORNTON JUNE 11 2020”

And Williams shared two pictures of Pusha and Nigel together, including one in which the pair wore matching long-sleeved black T-shirts.

She captioned her post: “MY GUYS!”

The couple — who married in 2018 — announced they were expecting a baby in December 2019.

At the time, Williams shared a sonogram photo on Instagram and wrote: “Finally landed my dream job [heart emoji]…World, make way for BABY THORNTON! Arriving Gemini season 2020!! WE ARE OVER THE MOON!!!!!!!!!!!! (sic)”

Pusha famously revealed Drake had become a father to his son Adonis in his 2018 diss track “The Story of Adidon.”