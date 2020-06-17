Pusha T will celebrate this Father’s Day as a new dad (photo)

Pusha T has become a father for the first time.

The 43-year-old rapper — whose real name is Terrence Thornton — and his wife Virginia Williams welcomed son Nigel Brixx into the world last Thursday, June 11, 2020, the couple announced on Instagram.

Pusha shared photos of the new arrival on his account along with the simple caption: “NIGEL BRIXX THORNTON JUNE 11 2020 (sic)”

And Williams shared two pictures of Pusha and Nigel together, including one in which the pair wore matching long-sleeved black T-shirts.

She captioned her post: “MY GUYS! (sic)”

The couple — who married in 2018 — announced they were expecting a baby in December.

At the time, Williams shared a sonogram photo on Instagram and wrote: “Finally landed my dream job [heart emoji]…World, make way for BABY THORNTON! Arriving Gemini season 2020!! WE ARE OVER THE MOON!!!!!!!!!!!! (sic)”

