Jacquees and Dreezy brawl with guest while on vacation in Mexico (video)

R&B singer Jacquees recently had to throw hands while vacationing in Mexico with his girlfriend Dreezy. In the video clip which only shows the end of the scuffle, you can see Dreezy slap the man during the beach rumble which occurred on Memorial Day in Cabo San Lucas. The singer and rapper hopped on Instagram to explain the incident and defend her man.

“I’ma just clear it up real quick. A grown man put his hands on me yesterday. That man y’all seen on the floor punched me in my face yesterday over some stuff he had going on with Jacquees. They had their little altercation, I walked up to see what was going on, and I got swung on. Jacquees did what he had to do. He body slammed that n—-a, kicked him in his face — that’s why he was on the floor. I didn’t even get to touch the n—-a. That’s why y’all seen me get mad and throw my shoe because security was pulling me back, y’all know how it is when it’s an altercation,” Dreezy told her fans on IG.

The unidentified man who was arrested and later released, then used Instagram as well to tell his version of what happened which was totally different from Dreezy’s take.

“Fresh outta jail in Mexico for fighting that b—-h a—n—-a twice. Jacquees or whatever his name is. Him and his b—-h, they lying on me. His girl is lying because she wanted to buy two joints that I had and I didn’t wanna sell it to her. They was trying to buy coke from me, they was trying to buy weed from me, and that’s why we got into a fight. ‘Cause I didn’t want to sell them the two joints that I had,” said Jacquees’ unidentified combatant.

The Atlanta crooner and his on-again, off-again girlfriend were also accused of being disrespectful and having egos.

