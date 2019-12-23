Jacquees shares his life’s journey with Chicago high school students

Jacquees in Chicago at Dearborn Denim & Apparel receiving his Teacher for the day award (Photo credit: Anara Bair of Bair Productions)

Jacquees in Chicago at Dearborn Denim & Apparel receiving his Teacher for the day award (Photo credit: Anara Bair of Bair Productions)

Jacquees in Chicago at Dearborn Denim & Apparel receiving his Teacher for the day award (Photo credit: Anara Bair of Bair Productions)

Jacquees in Chicago at Dearborn Denim & Apparel receiving his Teacher for the day award (Photo credit: Anara Bair of Bair Productions)

Jacquees in Chicago at Dearborn Denim & Apparel receiving his Teacher for the day award (Photo credit: Anara Bair of Bair Productions)

Jacquees in Chicago at Dearborn Denim & Apparel receiving his Teacher for the day award (Photo credit: Anara Bair of Bair Productions)

Millennial R&B crooner and the King of R&B (for this generation) Jacquees was in Chicago recently to perform at the WGCI Big Jam concert and also to speak to some students. Students from South Shore International College Prep, Kenwood Academy and Martin Luther King College Prep High School were there to see their beloved artist. The three aforementioned schools are three of the top-performing arts programs in the city of Chicago.

The event was held at the Dearborn Denim & Apparel Company located in downtown Hyde Park. Stanley Coleman Jr., the CEO of SCJR Productions, along with students from South Shore International Kenwood Academy and Martin Luther King College Prep, presented Jacquees with the 2019 honorary Teacher of the Day Award. They also gave him a few gifts for Christmas.

Take a look at a few pictures from the event in the gallery above.