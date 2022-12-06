Robert Glasper was a vibe at the City Winery in Chicago

Robert Glasper set up shop at the City Winery in Chicago for a four night residency. Glasper performed eight shows from Nov. 29, 2022 to Dec. 2, 2022. Every night was sold out. The Grammy award-winning musician is true to his jazz roots and creates a vibe that is lighthearted in its application.

The merging of R&B and rap while allowing for improvisation during his set makes for a unique show every time. The audience finds itself immersed in Glasper’s mind blowing keyboard playing while subsequently bobbing their heads to the late hip-hop rhythm and managing -seemingly effortlessly – to not skip a beat.

If you ever have the opportunity to see Glasper perform live make sure you do. You will not be disappointed.

Take a look at a few pictures from the show below.