Devale Ellis plays in celebrity basketball game hosted by Wallo and Gillie

Wallo and Gillie da King brought out all the BET actors, singers and even Master P at the BET Experience celebrity basketball game in Los Angeles. Scott M. Mills, president and CEO of BET Media Group, and Connie Orlando, EVP, head of specials, music programming and music strategy for BET Networks, were also in the arena. Presented by Degree and hosted by Walmart, it was an exhilarating event.

Team captains Wallo and Gillie Da King led the two star-studded teams of athletes, musicians, and celebrities. Former NFL player Devale Ellis, star of the #1 cable show, Tyler Perry’s “Sistas” on BET, was getting all the attention on the court, even though the fans were calling him by his character name “Zac” from the stands. Other talent that participated in the sold out game included 41 (Kyle Richh, Jenn Carter and Tata), 42 Dugg, 4BATZ, Babyface Ray, Brittney Elena, Danielle Miller, DeSean Jackson, Flau’Jae Johnson, Fridayy, G Herbo, Hercy Miller, Hunxho, J Valentine, Lola Brooke, Luh Tyler, Marsha Ambrosius, Mercy Miller, NLE Choppa, Omarion, O’Ryan, Rob49, Romeo, ScarLip, Skilla Baby, SheedTs, Tank, TBOSS, and Toosi. Foodie Keith Lee and rapper Lil Mama also participated in the game.

Of course, there could only be one winner and that was Gillie Da King and his team.

See pictures below: