The “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” star went on to express her desire to be interviewed in the interest of the public hearing both sides.

“Put me on the interview, Jason Lee,” she declared. “Put me in the interview room and say, ‘How do you feel?’ Give it a fair shot. Because it hasn’t been fair to me to hear my name constantly, over and over again. I haven’t been able to tell my side. Any interviewers, any blogs, I am here. I stand tall, I stand firm. Give me an opportunity to speak my m—–f——’ truth, and put that other person across from me to say his. And I bet you what they’re saying in that room [now] will not be what it will be when I’m sitting front of them. And that’s what y’all need to do … Do it proper. Give it to the both sides. Stop giving it to one side and [then] giving it to the world. Y’all can destroy a person like that.”

Jones went on to say she hears the chatter and doesn’t really care what people think of her, but she does want people to remember that not everything is what it seems.

“Call me what you want to call me; homie-hopper, sex addict,” she proclaimed “I’ll take it. Don’t really give a f—. Don’t care. But I bet you won’t put me in the same room [as exes talking about me] … Y’all see me with certain people, and you’re like ‘Ooh.’ It ain’t what it appears … people are walking around lying and manipulating and egotistical.”

Aside from Omarion and Lil Fizz, Jones was most recently linked briefly with Dr. Dre and actor Taye Diggs.