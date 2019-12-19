Lil Fizz slammed for disrespecting ex Moniece during ‘LHHH’ reunion (video)

The already strained relations between Lil Fizz and his ex-girlfriend Moniece Slaughter detonated on the set of “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood Reunion.”

The communication between Fizz and Slaughter, who have a child together, degenerated into a screaming match when Slaughter suggested that Fizz step to the plate and become more of a father. That is particularly crucial these days, said Slaughter, who admitted that she’s dealing with bouts of deep depression and anxiety.

“I don’t feel right. I don’t ask you to take care of me. I don’t ask for s—. I just really needed support for the baby” she yelled on the show.

Fizz retorted dismissively with: “I take care of my child, but what I’m not going to do is enable you with your unhealthiness anymore when it comes to my child.”

Fizz ratcheted up the tension when he ordered her to say that she no longer wants to keep their son.

“You want to take full accountability, be fully accountable that you’re not mentally right and that you can’t be a parent on your week. So you want me to take our child. Say it. Say it.”

Slaughter is already upset that their relationship fizzled and he moved on to Apryl Jones, Omarion’s ex-girlfriend and the mother of his two children. But her hurt is compounded by Fizz’s laissez-faire attitude about her mental and emotional issues.

“When I said that I am having an emotional breakdown in my laundry room right now and I don’t even know the f— why, I might need help with Kameron this weekend,” she said from across the stage.

“Nah,” Fizz calmly quipped. “It was your week.”

