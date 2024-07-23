Chris Brown sued for $50M for violent attack after his concert

Chris Brown and his entourage are facing a $50 million lawsuit from four of his concertgoers, who alleged that they were brutally and severely beaten after a performance.

On July 22, Larry Parker, Joseph Lewis, Charles Bush and Da Marcus Powell filed the lawsuit in Texas. According to TMZ, the four men were invited backstage at Brown’s show as part of his “11:11″ tour.

They allegedly waited 30 minutes for Brown to arrive, but after growing tired of waiting, they made their way toward the exit.

Before they left, someone from Brown’s entourage reminded the singer that he had “beef” with Bush.

“Oh yeah, we were. What’s up, n—-? I don’t forget s—,” Brown allegedly said.

The lawsuit claims that Brown and several members followed Bush into the hallway and began to assault Bush and others. Bush claimed that an entourage member known as Hood Boss threw a chair at his head.

Parker was cornered in a staircase where he allegedly was kicked, punched and stomped for 10 minutes. Brown and his entourage were also accused of punching Powell in the shoulder and punching Lewis in the shoulder and chest.

The lawsuit claims that the four men required medical treatment; Parker was hospitalized and would need to undergo extensive medical treatment for the damages he suffered in the attack.

The plaintiffs are seeking a temporary restraining order against the defendants in addition to $50 million.