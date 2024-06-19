Remy Ma’s son has been arrested by the New York Police Department and charged with murder in a killing that occurred three years ago.

Jayson “Jace” Scott, 23, was taken into custody on Tuesday, June 18, along with alleged accomplice Richard Swygert, 22. NYPD investigators accused the pair of taking part in an alleged murder-for-hire plot in the shooting death of Darius Guillebeaux, 47, on June 7, 2021, according to New York news station WNYW and the New York Post.

Scott is charged with first- and second-degree murder as well as reckless endangerment in the first degree and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

Swygert was also charged with first-degree murder, reckless endangerment in the first degree, and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, police said.

The NYPD explained to People magazine that the 2021 shooting happened in the Queens borough of New York. Officers descended on the intersection of 148 Street and Rockaway Boulevard on June 7, 2021, and found a man shot multiple times.

“Upon arrival, officers observed a 47-year-old male, unconscious and unresponsive, with multiple gunshot wounds to the head and chest,” police said, according to People. “EMS responded to the location and transported the victim to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased.”

The victim reportedly had a thick rap sheet. He had served three years in state prison for selling drugs and robbery.

Remy Ma responds to the 1st- and 2nd-degree murder charges levied against her son

Remy Ma, 44, whose real name is Reminisce Smith, declares that her son is not guilty of the serious felony charges.

“We stand by Jayson’s innocence and pray that the NYPD will conduct a complete and thorough investigation to reveal the truth. This is undoubtedly a difficult time for my family and me. While we sincerely appreciate the love and support we have received from all of you, we kindly ask for privacy as our legal team works to prove Jayson’s innocence,” Remy said in a statement delivered to TMZ. “As his mother, I want to address this situation personally but have been strongly advised by his legal counsel not to say anything — as most people in similar situations are informed by their attorneys due to it being an active case,” she added.

Remy Ma rose to fame in the late 1990s as a member of the Terror Squad in 1998 with Fat Joe and Big Pun. In 2007, she was sentenced to a lengthy prison stint for shooting a woman during a dispute. Ma served six years in prison after she was found guilty of assault, weapons, and attempted coercion charges. After serving time, her career was resuscitated via the popular reality show “Love & Hip Hop New York.”