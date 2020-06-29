‘LHHH’ star Apryl Jones ripped for letting her children play on stripper pole

Apryl Jones is getting torched yet again by “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” fans after she allowed her two children to play on a stripper pole while she twerked on her latest Instagram live video.

Jones is most famous, if not infamous, as the mother of Omarion’s two children who immediately began flaunting her romance with his B2K bandmate and former friend Lil Fizz after she and Omarion broke up.

Jones, 33, danced to African beats as her tots were in the background hanging on the pole. Despite the kids in her view, Jones remained blissfully oblivious of their activities until she finished dancing.

Fans blasted Jones for the optics of preschoolers hanging off a pole.

apryl jones was on live throwing it, while her little girl was behind her on the pole. i- 🥴 — Ace♠️ (@Shizzyshizsaid) June 26, 2020

Apryl when she realizes she has the kids to still profit off of Omarion #Omarion #apryljones #fizz pic.twitter.com/Y6VuG29ZbY — ✨Lust for Life 😋 (@Cherrylust3) November 26, 2019

#AprylJones twerking on IG Live while her son and daughter in the background climbing the stripper pole. Her son looked rather enthusiastic. Bad parenting or not a problem? https://t.co/jEU34O6gaZ — Willie D (@WillieDLIVE) June 28, 2020

Underneath the Instagram live post, Jones faced more backlash about her parenting from fans.

“This doesn’t sit right with my spirit,” one user said.

A second fan said: “When Omarion have the kids they meditating and planting trees when Apryl have them she twerking for the gram while they on the pole.”

“Can we not encourage your daughter on the pole at 2 please,” a third added.

“Get down isn’t enough! I would’ve grabbed my belt. Some things are off limit. Kids need to worry about being kids, not interested in how to twirl on the pole not even for fun,” wrote another.

Jones has since erased the IG post.