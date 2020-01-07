Omarion’s ex-girl Apryl Jones and Lil Fizz have reportedly broken up

Omarion (Image source: Instagram – @1omarion)

Pop culture doesn’t seem to be surprised at all that Lil Fizz and Apryl Jones’ torrid romance has reportedly crashed and burned.

Both Fizz and Jones have stopped following each other on Instagram and other social media platforms, according to multiple media outlets. And Black Twitter is roasting the former couple due to the fact that Jones was the longtime girlfriend of Fizz’s B2K bandmate Omarion is. She also happens to be the mother of his two children, son Megaa and daughter A’mei.

Omarion and Jones split back in 2016.

Fans were quick to notice that now Jones and Lil Fizz are no longer following each other. “We all knew that wasn’t lasting long,” one fan wrote on Instagram.

Another poked fun at the situation, “Who thought that was going to last?😭😭😭”
A third commented, “Omarion somewhere eating Cheetos laughing at them.”

Prior to their alleged split, Jones, 32, gushed on Instagram about her relationship with Lill Fizz, 34.

“Why y’all so mad?” Apryl said in a video in which she addressed backlash from her fans. “I’m getting the d— I want. I love it, oh my God. It’s the best d— of my life,” she said. “It really, genuinely is. I can’t really be mad. I can’t not be happy because I think that the happiness comes from being happy and y’all trying to really make me mad, but I don’t know how to be mad. I’m not a mad person.”

Twitter, of course, is deep-frying the couple for their illicit relationship that no one supported and which cost them each a big bag with Omarion.

Omarion is now getting that bag on his tour and he seems unbothered.

 

 

 

 

