 Skip to content

Fans react to Lil Fizz’s apology for romancing Omarion’s ex-girlfriend (video)

October 3, 2021   |  

Terry Shropshire

Terry Shropshire

View Author Posts

B2K singer Omarion (Photo by Raymond Hagans for rolling out)

Fans went crazy when Lil Fizz gave a live onstage apology to former B2K bandmate Omarion for romancing the mother of Omarion’s children, Apryl Jones, not long after the couple had broken up.


Fizz walked out in front of thousands of fans in the middle of the Millennial Tour 2021 at The Forum in Inglewood, California, on Saturday, Oct 2, 2021. The concert tour also features Bow Wow, Ashanti, Pretty Ricky, Ying Yang Twins, Lloyd, Sammie and Soulja Boy. 

“I did some f—ed up s— to my brother. I did some snake a– shit, and I’m not proud of it,” a contrite Fizz began as the crowd roared its approval.


“So, I want to sit here humbly and sincerely apologize to you for any turmoil or dysfunction I caused between you and your family,” Fizz said as fans screamed even louder. 

B2K even posted the apology for its 80K Instagram fans, saying “It takes a real man to apologize in front of the world and admit their wrongs,” the comment wrote. “The winners of last night. #Boys4Life.”

Fizz, 35, who was born in New Orleans as Dreux Pierre Frédéric, and Jones greatly angered fans when the two flaunted their imprudent romance publicly before a legion of Omarion sympathizers in 2019. Fizz and Jones even made the hookup a major storyline on the popular reality show “Love & Hip Hop Hollywood.” 

This may explain why fans are split on whether they can accept Fizz apology. Some believe Fizz committed an unpardonable transgression by having sex with the mother of Omarion’s children — right after they broke up. Others question Fizz’s sincerity in the belief that his pockets have gotten thin in the two years since this debacle went down.

 

Posted in

Fans react to Cynthia Bailey’s exit from ‘RHOA’

By Trinity Griffin

Olympic gold medalist reportedly joining ‘RHOA’

By Terry Shropshire

‘RHOA’ fans lose it after rumors that Porsha will not return next season

By Trinity Griffin

Reality star Mo Fayne hit with a hefty sentence in PPP loan fraud case

By Michael "Ice-Blue" Harris

NeNe Leakes holds special memorial for late husband Gregg

By Trinity Griffin

NeNe Leakes shares heartbreaking update on her husband Gregg (video)

By Trinity Griffin

Join Our Newsletter

Get the latest news from Rolling Out.